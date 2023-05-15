Bafta explains why Robbie Coltrane was omitted from In Memory Of tribute

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bafta TV Awards viewers were left confused after a notable actor was omitted from the In Memory Of... tribute.

Midway through awards shows, stars from the ceremony’s respective field who died in the past year are honoured.

During the Bafta Television Awards on Sunday (14 May), celebrities to be featured in the montage included Paul O’Grady, Barry Humphries, Ruth Madoc and Lance Reddick.

However, those watching at home pointed out that Robbie Coltrane, star of TV shows including Cracker and National Treasure, was not present in the segment.

Coltrane died of multiple organ failure in October 2022, aged 72.

”No recognition for Robbie Coltrane, he died in October and is one of Britain’s most successful actors,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, with another adding: “What about Robbie Coltrane in your obituaries? Great actor which seems forgotten about tonight.”

But Bafta stepped in to clear up the confusion, explaining that Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, was honoured at the film awards in February.

Robbie Coltrane featured in Bafta Film Awards’ In Memory Of... segment earlier this year (BBCC)

Other names to be mentioned during the In Memory Of... tribute included actor John Bird, Emmerdale star Dale Meeks and TV publicist Lesley Land.

Winners at the Bafta TV Awards included shows Derry Girls and Bad Sisters as well as actors Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth) and Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt). Find the full list of winners here.

Elsewhere, during the ceremony, hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan cracked a joke about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, amid reports of a This Morning feud, and Netflix won an award for one of its most controversial shows.