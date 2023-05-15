Bafta TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners
‘Derry Girls’ star Siobhan McSweeney and ‘Sherwood’ actor Adeel Akhtar are among those bringing home awards
The Bafta TV Awards 2023 have drawn to a close, with This Is Going to Hurt and Bad Sisters among the shows celebrated on the night.
This year’s ceremony took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
The pair took over from Richard Ayoade, who had hosted for the past three years. Follow live updates from the ceremony here.
Among the other shows in contention for the night’s awards were Derry Girls, Big Boys, I Hate Suzie Too and I Am Ruth.
Find out who all the winners were, below...
Drama series
Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER
The Responder (BBC One)
Sherwood (BBC One)
Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
Mini-series
A Spy Among Friends (ITV)
Mood (BBC Three) - WINNER
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV)
This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
International
The Bear (Disney Plus)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - WINNER
Wednesday (Netflix)
Oussekine (Itineraire)
Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)
The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Leading actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - WINNER
Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)
Leading actor
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - WINNER
Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)
Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) - WINNER
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)
Josept Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) - WINNER
Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)
Supporting actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) - WINNER
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)
Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER
Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One) - WINNER
Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)
Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)
Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)
The Green Planet (BBC One)
How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) - WINNER
Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
The Traitors (BBC One)
We Are Black and British (BBC Two)
Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)
Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) - WINNER
The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)
Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)
Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)
The Masked Singer (ITV) - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Scripted comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
Derry Girls (Channel 4) - WINNER
Ghosts (BBC One)
Comedy entertainment programme
Friday Night Live (Channel 4) - WINNER
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Taskmaster (Channel 4)
Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Short form programme
Always, Asifa (Together TV)
Biscuitland (All 4)
How to Be A Person (E4) - WINNER
Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)
Factual series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)
Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) - WINNER
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) - WINNER
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
Live event
Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)
Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) - WINNER
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)
News coverage
BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)
Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) - WINNER
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)
Single documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)
Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)
The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) - WINNER
Single drama
I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - WINNER
The House (Netflix)
Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty (BBC One) - WINNER
EastEnders (BBC One)
Emmerdale (ITV1)
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) - WINNER
Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies