Rob Beckett makes savage Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joke at Bafta TV awards

Rumours have been swirling about tension between the ITV presenters this week

Ellie Harrison
Monday 15 May 2023 05:51
Comments
Holly and Phil booed by crowd at NTAs after queue-jumping controversy

Rob Beckett made a savage joke about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during his opening monologue at the 2023 Bafta TV awards on Sunday night (14 May).

The comedian, 37, is co-hosting the biggest night in British television with fellow comic Romesh Ranganathan, 45. Follow live updates on the night here.

At the start of the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Beckett told the crowd: “Imelda Staunton is here. It’s exciting, isn’t it?

“She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown. Apparently, Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else.”

Beckett’s joke was a reference to the This Morning presenters being accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state last year, which was met with a nationwide backlash.

As the crowd at the Baftas laughed and winced, Ranganathan quipped: “Little bit of edge for you there early doors, guys.”

Willoughby and Schofield have been in the headlines again this week amid rumours that the pair are feuding.

It has been reported that the ITV presenters have had a “falling out” so severe that they “barely speak” off camera.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

(PA)

Schofield rebuffed the rumours on Thursday (11 May), calling Willoughby his “rock” and assuring fans they remain “the best of friends”.

While Willoughby is yet to remark on the reports herself (The Independent has contacted a representative for comment), the TV presenter was vocal on social media about another current topic of interest: Eurovision.

Willoughby commented on the cameo from the Princess of Wales at the beginning of the event’s broadcast. Read more here.

