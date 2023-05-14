Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bafta TV Awards 2023 are here, with This Is Going to Hurt, Bad Sisters and The Responder among some of the biggest nominees of the night.

This year’s ceremony takes place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, and is hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The pair take over from Richard Ayoade, who has hosted for the past three years. Follow live updates from the ceremony here.

Among the other shows in contention for the night’s awards are Derry Girls, Big Boys, I Hate Suzie Too and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Find out who the winners are, as they are announced, below...

Drama series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITV)

Mood (BBC Three) - WINNER

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV)

This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

International

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - WINNER

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

‘I Hate Suzie Too’ (Sky)

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) - WINNER

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Josept Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) - WINNER

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Theo James and Will Sharpe on ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max)

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One) - WINNER

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) - WINNER

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) - WINNER

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV) - WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin on ‘Strictly’ (PA)

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short form programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be A Person (E4) - WINNER

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) - WINNER

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) - WINNER

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Live event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) - WINNER

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) - WINNER

Single drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4) - WINNER

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) - WINNER

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)