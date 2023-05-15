✕ Close Holly And Phil's funniest This Morning moments

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning days after claims of a fallout.

Their presence on this week’s episodes of the ITV daytime series were thrown into question after a recent report said the pair were “barely speaking” off camera.

Schofield denied the claims, but Willoughby has remained silent on the subject. In a statement, Schofield said: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us,” but said he views his co-host as his “rock”.

The TV presenter added: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

All eyes were on the pair as they returned to host This Morning for the first time since the claims surfaced. However, there was no reference to the behind-the-scenes controversy during the two-hour broadcast.

While some viewers picked up on some “awkwardness” between the duo, others praised their professionalism for “grinning and bearing it” despite the fact they are currently in the headlines.

Below were the live updates as they happened.