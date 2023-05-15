This Morning: Holly and Phil ignore feud rumours in ‘awkward’ episode of ITV series
The pair hosted the daytime show as normal despite claims of behind-the-scenes friction
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning days after claims of a fallout.
Their presence on this week’s episodes of the ITV daytime series were thrown into question after a recent report said the pair were “barely speaking” off camera.
Schofield denied the claims, but Willoughby has remained silent on the subject. In a statement, Schofield said: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us,” but said he views his co-host as his “rock”.
The TV presenter added: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”
All eyes were on the pair as they returned to host This Morning for the first time since the claims surfaced. However, there was no reference to the behind-the-scenes controversy during the two-hour broadcast.
While some viewers picked up on some “awkwardness” between the duo, others praised their professionalism for “grinning and bearing it” despite the fact they are currently in the headlines.
Below were the live updates as they happened.
Holly and Phil returning to ‘This Morning’
Today (15 May) marks the first Holly and Phil This Morning episode since reports claimed the pair were no longer friends. Will they address the controversy?
Holly and Phil reportedly fell out in 2018
This is not the first time it’s been claimed Holly and Phil have fallen out. In 2018, Willoughby was forced to step in following claims ot a “toxic” feud with her co-host.
However, despite Schofield’s statement this time around, Willoughby has remained silent on the matter.
Find a full timeline of the pair’s ups and downs below.
What we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fallout’
A timeline of the duo’s ups and downs following claims they are ‘barely speaking’ off camera
Holly Willoughby previously denied claims of a Schofield feud
In 2018, when previous claims of a fallout emerged, Holly and Phil were about to launch a new series of Dancing on Ice.
Willoughby pledged her “love” for Schofield, and would later say that the experience was challenging, but that she knew deep down “the truth”.
Holly Willoughby’s comments on ‘toxic’ Phillip Schofield feud resurface
‘It was a particularly difficult time’,’ the host said when asked about rumoured rivalry
What did Phillip Scofield say about the Holly Willoughby reports?
Phillip Schofield issued a statement addressing the Holly Willoughby rumours.
Schofield admitted that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock.”
He continued: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”
More below.
Phillip Schofield issues statement amid rumours of fall out with Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield rumours
We’re five minutes away from finding out whether Phil and Holly will address the rumours or whether they will act as if the rumours do not exist.
Either way, we’re sure it’s an odd vibe in the ITV studios today.
The episode kicks off with a piano medley by Alan Menken, playing tunes from The Little Mermaid. A nice way to kill the tension. “What a way to start your Monday this morning,” Schofield says, telling Willoughby: “That was right up your street.” Business as usual, then.
Schofield now introduces a segment discussing the biggest headlines – we’re sure he’ll skirt mention of the feud...
Why didn’t Holly and Phil mention the rumours?
It seems like people are going to read all kinds of things into Holly and Phil failing to discuss the rumours at the top of the show. They’ve made a habit of directly addressing these subjects head on in the past – so what does it suggest?
Holly and Phil are still discussing the day’s headlines – ignoring this one on the frontpage of The Sun.
Update: They still haven’t mentioned the feud rumours. They probably won’t. But body language experts are probably going to be very busy analysing today’s episode.
