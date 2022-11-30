Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Richard Curtis says lack of diversity in Love Actually makes him feel ‘uncomfortable and a bit stupid’

‘My film is bound in some moments to feel out of date,’ said filmmaker

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 30 November 2022 08:29
Comments
Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance scene

Love Actually writer-director Richard Curtis has admitted that the lack of diversity in his 2003 Christmas classic doesn’t sit well with him.

The award-winning British filmmaker said there are moments of the film that are now “bound to feel out of date”, but that society’s ongoing love for it was “really touching”.

Love Actually follows numerous storylines about people in love. However, apart from the interracial marriage between Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the cast is overwhelmingly white.

The relationships are also exclusively heterosexual (although there is homoerotic subtext between Bill Nighy’s rock star and his manager). A lesbian storyline with Anne Reid and Frances de La Tour was cut from the final version of the film.

Curtis’s comments about diversity came during an interview in the new one-hour special, The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, which was broadcast on US network ABC on Tuesday (29 November).

Recommended

Cast members including Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster also sat down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer for exclusive interviews about the movie.

Asked by Sawyer if there were any parts of the film that made him “wince”, Curtis replied: “There are things that you would change, but thank God society is changing.

“My film is bound in some moments to feel out of date. The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid.”

He added that the love he sees people share in real life makes him “wish my film was better”.

Hugh Grant in ‘Love Actually'

(Universal)

“It makes me wish I’d made a documentary just to kind of observe it,” he said.

Recommended

Elsewhere in the special, Grant – who played a prime minister in the movie – called the Love Actually script “a bit psychotic”.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in