Gwendoline Christie has spoken about how the hair and makeup team on Netflix’s hit series Wednesday made her feel “beautiful” for the first time on screen.

The British actor, best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as Nevermore principal Larissa Weems in the new Addams Family adaptation.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the series, Christie expressed her gratitude to American costume designer Colleen Atwood for her work on the character.

“It is the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful on screen,” she said.

“Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honour of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim [Burton].”

The actor continued: “The way she made me feel was my body felt celebrated and beautiful. Never once did I feel like there was something to hide or something to be ashamed of. She made me feel incredible.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Christie revealed that Burton told her to do “whatever you like with the character”, which she called “an unbelievable opportunity from this great cinematic master”.

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in ‘Wednesday’ (VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

*Warning – major spoilers ahead for Wednesday*

Speaking to Variety about the series, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke about how Christie handled the news of her character’s demise at the end of the first season.

“She was such an amazing trooper throughout the whole thing,” Millar said. “She loved it, because it felt very surprising. She was totally on board for that.:

Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write-up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.