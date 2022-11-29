Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wednesday showrunners reveal how star reacted to finding out their character dies

Not every character makes it out of season one

Tom Murray
Tuesday 29 November 2022 00:55
Comments
Wednesday Addams Netflix show trailer

Netflix’s Addams Family reboot features an ensemble cast of Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie and more – but not all of them make it out of season one unscathed.

The series, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, sees Ortega (X; Jane the Virgin) play Wednesday Addams.

Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in the Nineties movies directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, plays Nevermore teacher Marilyn Thornhill. Zeta-Jones plays Wednesday’s mother Morticia and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) plays Nevermore’s Principal Weems.

*Warning – major spoilers ahead for Wednesday*

Tragically, in the season finale, Thornhill stabs Weems in the throat with a poisoned syringe and she dies in Wednesday’s arms.

Recommended

Speaking to Variety about the series, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar were asked how the Game of Thrones star reacted upon finding out about her character’s demise.

“She was such an amazing trooper throughout the whole thing,” Millar said. “She loved it, because it felt very surprising. She was totally on board for that.

“I think for us, it really had landed with Wednesday, the emotional impact of that death. We wanted this world where people you care about die, so that there is a cost and a sacrifice that this story takes on her.”

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

(VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

Millar explained that they want the death to be a real emotional gut punch to the viewers, who had seen Wednesday and Weems’ relationship grow throughout the season.

“It just feels like a really sad but impactful way to end this and the first season with her death,” he concluded.

Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write-up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.

Recommended

Ortega’s performance in the series was singled out for praise by viewers, who also hailed the “genius” casting of one particular supporting role.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in