Richard Curtis says that Will Ferrell should have been nominated for an Oscar for Elf

Richard Curtis has declared that Will Ferrell’s performance in Elf should have guaranteed him an Oscar nomination.

Ahead of the Oscars this weekend, the screenwriter and director shared his disappointment that the awards committee tend not to recommend comedy films for nominations.

“I always get very antsy about the fact that Will Ferrell didn’t get nominated for Elf,” Curtis told reporters at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday (24 March).

He continued: “Or that Peter Sellers didn’t get nominated for Inspector Clouseau.

“But it’s the price you pay, as it were. Comedies tend to make a bit of money, and then you don’t get the prizes.”

In the 2003 Christmas film, Ferrell plays a human named Buddy who has been raised by elves, and consequently believes he is an elf, too. After learning the truth, he leaves home in search of his real father in New York City.

Though the film is considered by many to be a key part of the festive season, its popularity didn’t translate to major awards season recognition.

“I think it’s a real issue that comedy isn’t respected as much... but I do try and push for comedy performances whenever I can,” Curtis said.

Will Ferrell as Buddy in ‘Elf’ (Rex Features)

Oscar nominations are the result of votes from peers – meaning, actors can only be nominated by other actors. Once the nominations have been announced, all Academy members can vote in every category.

As an Academy member, Curtis would have been able to vote for Ferrell if he had been nominated.

Curtis’s only nomination for an Academy Award is for the screenplay of 1994 romantic comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

