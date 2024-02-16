Ridley Scott to direct movie about the Bee Gees

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New reports claim that filmmaker Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a movie about the hit music group The Bee Gees.

The British-Australian trio, formed of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb were one of the best-selling music groups of all time, and will soon be honoured in the form of a movie about their lives and careers.

Director Scott, whose last film Napoleon hit cinemas at the end of last year, is said to also produce the film alongside Graham King, Stacey Snider and Michael Pruss.

John Logan, who wrote Scott’s 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, will write the script, according to Deadline.

Since forming in 1958, the “Kings of Disco” have sold over 120 million records worldwide, including hit singles “Stayin’ Alive”, “More Than A Woman” and “How Deep Is Your Love”.

Following the death of Robin’s twin-brother Maurice, aged 53, due to cardiac arrest in 2003, the remaining Rock and Roll Hall of Famers retired the group’s name after 45 years of activity.

In 2009, Robin announced that he and Barry would perform again under the Bee Gees name. Three years later, in May 2012, Robin died following various health issues, aged 62, leaving Barry as the only surviving member of the group.

Ridley Scott and the Bee Gees (Getty)

Barry Gibb will be involved in the forthcoming film as an executive producer, according to the publication.

Scott is currently finishing off the production of Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

The sequel to the first film released more than two decades ago is set to hit cinemas at the end of 2024.

The Bee Gees film will mark a departure from Scott’s previous, typical work in the science fiction and historical drama genres.

The movie will be distributed by Paramount, which owns the life rights to the Gibb family estate as well as the rights to the band’s classic songs.

The Independent has reached out to Ridley Scott’s representatives for comment.