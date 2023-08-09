Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riley Keough has recalled a “very stressful” memory of the time she ate peanuts before gearing up to film a kissing scene with Andrew Garfield, who is highly allergic.

The 34-year-old granddaughter of Elvis Presley briefly features in the 2018 indie comedy Under the Silver Lake. In it, Keough stars as a mysterious woman whose sudden vanishment leads Garfield’s disillusioned Sam on a surreal journey to find out the truth behind her disappearance.

As she was seated in the makeup trailer getting ready to shoot the film’s kissing scene, Keough remembers the makeup artist asking her if the granola bar she was eating contained peanuts.

When the Daisy Jones & The Six actor responded unsurely, she recalls the makeup artist “ran away and got a producer who was a friend of mine”.

“It was actually very stressful,” Keough told Vanity Fair in a new video interview. “The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. And they shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set.’

“I was just kind of like, ‘Oh f***, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

In a separate, print interview with the publication, Keough opened up about her extraordinary childhood.

In the early Nineties, Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie, had a close friendship and later marriage with Michael Jackson. At the time, Jackson was facing allegations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy (Jackson settled the case in 1994 for an undisclosed amount).

As Keough was a young child at the time, she was unaware of the media commentary about the superstar singer, and now acknowledges that her entire childhood was “probably very extreme”.

“In hindsight, I can see how crazy these things would be to somebody from the outside,” she noted. “But when you’re living in them, it’s just your life and your family. You just remember the love, and I had real love for Michael.”

At the time, both Lisa Marie and Jackson had their own sprawling estates: Elvis’ Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Asked which one she liked better, Keough admitted: “I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest. That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime.”

Since the death of her mother in January, aged 54, due to complications of weight-loss surgery, Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley had been in a dispute over Lisa Marie’s estate.

However, last week, it was announced that Keough was named the sole trustee of the estate, which includes Graceland and the family shares of Elvis Presley Enterprises, which is rumoured to be worth around $500m (£392m).