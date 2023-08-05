Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Riley Keough has been named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Presley, Keough’s mother, died in January at the age of 54, from complications of weight loss surgery she had undergone years before.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially approved a settlement that had been put forward by Keough.

Keough, 34, is the eldest grandchild of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley. She is best known for her roles in films such as American Honey, and TV series including The Girlfriend Experience and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis and mother of Lisa Marie, had been involved in a dispute with Keough over the future of the estate.

The new ruling will also see Keough take control of the sub-trusts for Finley and Harper Lockwood, her 14-year-old half-sisters from Lisa Marie’s marriage to guitarist Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood were married between 2006 and 2021; previously, the singer-songwriter had been married to Nicolas Cage (2002 to 2004), Michael Jackson (1994 to 1996) and Danny Keough (1988 to 1994), Riley’s father.

In the court document, judge Lynn H Scaduto wrote: “The settlement is in the best interests of minors Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, and confirms that Michael Lockwood’s signature on their behalf, as Guardian Ad Litem, is valid and binding.”

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ (Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

The judge’s approval comes after Keough filed a 73-page petition, having reached an agreement between her, Priscilla and Lockwood over the future of the estate.

Presley’s famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenessee, formerly owned by Elvis until his death in 1977, will now belong to Keough.

Reports suggest that the agreement reached will allow Priscilla to remain involved with the trust as a special advisor.

Last month, Keough shared a tribute to her late mother, as well as her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on 12 July 2020.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.