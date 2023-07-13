Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riley Keough has paid tribute to her mother and brother on the anniversary of their deaths.

Tuesday (13 July) marked the third anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s death. The actor’s brother died by suicide on 12 July 2020. He was 27.

The same day also marked six months since Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died aged 54 earlier this year.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

On Wednesday (13 July), Keough, 34, shared an old black-and-white photograph of her mum and younger brother on her Instagram Story to commemorate the occasion.

“Missing you both,” wrote the actor next to a red heart emoji.

The post came after Keough received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her lead role in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name that follows a fictional Seventies rock band loosely based on Fleetwood Mac. Keough stars as the titular lead character.

(Instagram)

Keough was one of six actors to get a nod in the category for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Ali Wong (Beef) are the other nominees.

The 2023 Emmy nominees were announced on Wednesday (13 July), with Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso leading the way with the most nods.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Lisa Marie Presley (left) and Bejamin Keough (right) at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley’s 75th birthday, in Memphis, 2010 (AP)

In order to be eligible for the year’s awards, TV shows had to have aired between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023.

You can find all the major Emmy nominations here.

In an 2022 interview, Keough opened up about how her character in Daisy Jones & The Six reminded her of her mother.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said. "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

In October last year, Keough shared a photograph of herself and her brother as children on what would have been Benjamin’s 30th birthday.

"You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," the actor wrote in her caption. "This world is strange without you.”

Earlier this week, Keough also premiered the trailer for her directorial debut War Pony, which follows two teenage boys.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.