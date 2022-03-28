Riz Ahmed has said that he hopes the decision not to broadcast certain awards during this year’s Oscars ceremony doesn’t “become the story”.

The actor was speaking during the customary backstage question-and-answer session after winning his first Oscar for short film The Long Goodbye.

The Sound of Metal star played the lead in the short, which he also co-wrote alongside the film’s director Aneil Karia.

The decision not to broadcast the award, along with Best Production Design, Best Editing and Best Sound, had prompted considerable outrage among many Oscars viewers and members of the film industry.

Ahmed said that while he understood and agreed with those who were upset, he hoped that the controversy wouldn’t overshadow the chance to celebrate the winners for their achievement.

Ahmed’s win was announced in advance of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, with Short Film (Live Action) being one of several categories to be dropped from the live televised portion of the event.

Accepting the award, Ahmed said: “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’.”

He continued: “This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace.”

The Long Goodbye features music from Ahmed’s 2021 album of the same name, and focuses on a south Asian family in London who are accosted at their home by members of an an all-white militia.

You can follow along with our Oscars 2022 live blog here .