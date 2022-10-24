Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Harry Potter, James Bond and Cracker actor died on 14 October, aged 72.

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, announced the news, thanking the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.

According to a number of reports, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure.

According to his death certificate, the actor, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

News of the actor’s death led to tributes from the world of Hollywood, including his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Harry Potter fans also shared a poignant clip from the film series’ 20th anniversary television special, Return to Hogwarts, which aired in January this year.

While discussing its legacy, a tearful Coltrane said: “I just think it’s the end of an era; 10 years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course. The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children.

He added: “So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy… I’ll not be here, sadly… but Hagrid will, yes.”

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ films (Warner Bros Pictures)

Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan, is surived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and their mother Rhona Gemmell.