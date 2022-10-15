Robbie Coltrane: JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe lead tributes as Scottish star of Harry Potter dies aged 72
Beloved star of the Harry Potter franchise and Granada TV series ‘Cracker’ died on Friday 14 October
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, actor Daniel Radcliffe and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have led tributes to Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72.
News of the Scottish actor’s death was confirmed by his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright. She said that Coltrane died on Friday 14 October, and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.
“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” she said in a statement.
“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.
“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his Agent, I shall miss him.”
From Emma Watson to Nicola Sturgeon
This liveblog has been going for a while now, so my colleague Kevin EG Perry has put together this round-up of the many actors, writers and even politicians who have paid tribute to Coltrane after his passing.
‘It’s not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid'
Fans are sharing an emotional clip from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets following Coltrane’s death.
In the scene, which comes at the end of the movie, Hagrid approaches Harry, Ron and Hermione and thanks them for proving his innocence.
Harry then stands up and delivers the line that has fans in tears: “It’s not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.”
Coltrane compared the young Harry Potter stars to his own children
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise last year, Coltrane gave a touching interview in which he reflected on his relationships Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
The three young actors were just 10, 11 and 12, respectively, when they started filming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
“Now, they’re big grown-ups with their own lives,” Coltrane said in 2021, acknowledging that Grint was now a father, too.
“Watching them growing up is kind of like watching your own kids grow up.”
Coltrane reflected on his Harry Potter legacy shortly before his death
In HBO’s Return to Hogwarts special airing last year, Coltrane spoke about the legacy he’d created with Rubeus Hagrid.
“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” he said. “So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy.”
“I’ll not be here, sadly...” he said, trailing off with a chuckle. “But Hagrid will. Yes.”
Emma Watson calls Coltrane ‘the most fun uncle I’ve ever had'
On her Instagram Story, Emma Watson – who played Hermione Granger on the series – posted a statement mourning Coltrane.
“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.
“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” Watson continued.
“Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”
‘You are forever loved’: David Thewlis on Robbie Coltrane
David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, has shared his thoughts on late co-star Robbie Coltrane on Instagram.
“The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault,” Thewlis wrote. “You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed.”
Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright ‘heartbroken’ by Robbie Coltrane’s death
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has said she is “heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane.”
Writing on Twitter, she added: “Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family”
Reverend Richard Coles remembers Robbie Coltrane’s big pants
Reverend Richard Coles, Church of England priest and former member of the Communards, expressed his sadness over the death of Robbie Coltrane.
“We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair,” he added on Twitter. “We were friends from then on.”
Coles later clarified that he was referring to underwear.
‘Brilliant, delightful and ridiculously funny’: Jack Dee on Robbie Coltrane
Stand-up comedian Jack Dee has added his voice to those praising the late Robbie Coltrane, calling him “brilliant, delightful and ridiculously funny.”
“What a fab actor and man he was,” he added. “Love to his family.”
‘I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life’: Hugh Laurie on Robbie Coltrane
Hugh Laurie, who co-starred with Robbie Coltrane and Stephen Fry in 1983 comedy variety show Alfresco , has affectionately reminisced about the time he spent with the late star.
“I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”
The pair also worked together on Blackadder, as fans recalled on social media:
