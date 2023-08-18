Hollywood stars gather to celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered in New York City to celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday on Thursday (17 August).

The legendary actor’s family and close friends got together for an intimate dinner in the city, with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, film director Francis Ford Coppola, American-Italian film director Martin Scorsese, and actor Alec Baldwin, reportedly in attendance.

George Lucas, Pulp Fiction actor Christopher Walken and civil rights activist Al Sharpton also joined, People reports, along with former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, Uma Thurman and her father, Robert Thurman, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, and Christopher Walken.

Earlier this year, De Niro, announced the birth of his seventh child, while promoting his latest comedy film, About My Father.

The revelation was made during an interview with ET Canada, after journalist Brittnee Blair remarked: “I know you have six kids.”

“Seven, actually,” De Niro replied. “I just had a baby.”

During an episode of CBS Mornings, Gayle King revealed new details that DeNiro had shared with her about his newborn, including her name and the first photo of her shared with the public.

(Getty Images)

King went on to present the photo of the baby, who has black hair and was wearing a light pink onesie.

She then revealed that the child was born on 6 April and that her full name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

King said that De Niro and Chen were “over the moon” about the newest addition to their family.

According to King, she had asked De Niro if his new baby was “planned”, to which he responded “yes”, and added that both he and his partner “wanted her”.

She emphasised how “psyched” and “excited” De Niro was about having another child.

De Niro has six other children from previous relationships, including his daughter Drena, 51, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael, 46.

He welcomed his twins, Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995. He also shares his 25-year-old son, Elliot, and 11-year-old daughter, Helen Grace, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.