Sam Asghari speaks out after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Asghari has issued his first statement since reports emerged that he was filing for divorce from his wife, pop star Britney Spears.

On Wednesday (16 August), it was reported that the couple was separating after just over a year of marriage.

In a statement posted online, the model and fitness trainer said he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each, after filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that both the media and the public be “kind and thoughtful”.

Court documents filed at a court in Los Angeles this week cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce, and revealed that Asghari and Spears had separated almost three weeks ago.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday (17 August), Asghari wrote: “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.

“S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

In a separate statement issued to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Asghari denied media reports that he allegedly threatened to release embarrassing materials about Spears, unless concessions were made in the couple’s prenup.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen said.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

(Getty Images for GLAAD)

On Thursday (17 August), it was also reported that Spears has hired a team of top Hollywood lawyers to assist with divorce proceedings.

According to reports, Spears is working with Laura Wasser, a divorce attorney well-known for her roster of celebrity clients, and Mathew Rosengart, the former federal prosecutor who played a leading role in freeing her from her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Spears has yet to publicly address the news of her divorce, but shared her first social media post since the reports emerged on Wednesday.

The “Toxic” singer shared a post to her Instagram as she told fans she is “buying a horse soon”.

Sharing a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach, she added: “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016. They were married in a ceremony at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, in June 2022, with Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton among the celebrity guests.

This was Asghari’s first marriage and Spears’s third. She was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, but received an anullment after just 55 hours. That same year, she married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children. They divorced in 2007.

Spears is publishing her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October.