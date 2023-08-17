Britney Spears hires legal ‘dream team’ in ‘divorce’ from Sam Asghari

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has reportedly hired a team of top Hollywood lawyers as rumours of her alleged divorce from husband Sam Asghari continue to swirl.

The pop star and her model husband, 29, are reportedly set to divorce after 14 months of marriage and have already separated.

According to reports, Spears, 41, has hired Laura Wasser, a divorce attorney well-known for her roster of celebrity clients, and Mathew Rosengart, the former federal prosecutor who helped her escape her 13 year-long conservatorship.

Rosengart also boasts a long list of celebrity clients. In 2015, he represented Sean Penn and won a US$10m (£7.8m) defamation suit against Empire creator Lee Daniels. He also represents Steven Spielberg and Casey Affleck, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Wasser has previously worked with Spears. She represented the singer during her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007.

Wasser also represented Angelina Jolie in her divorce from Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp in his divorce from Amber Heard, and Kim Kardashian during her divorce from Kanye West, among others.

TMZ reported that the couple’s relationship fell apart after Asghari confronted Spears about rumours she cheated on him. The publication notes it could not verify the rumour, but added that the allegations caused a “huge fight” between the couple.

A source was quoted as saying that Asghari has moved out of their home and is now living on his own. They added: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Spears is yet to publicly address the rumours of the split, but made her first comments since reports emerged on Wednesday (16 August). The “Toxic” singer shared a post to Instagram and appeared nonplussed as she told fans she is “buying a horse soon”.

She shared a photo of herself riding a horse on a sandy beach, adding: “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Getty Images for GLAAD)

Asghari has not yet publicly commented on the reports either. The Independent has contacted Spears’ and Asghari’s representatives for comment.

The pair celebrated their first year of marriage in June. Asghari shared previously unseen footage from their nuptials last year to celebrate the occasion and wrote in his caption: “Happy one year to me and my better half.”

Before they married, Spears and Asghari had been dating for more than five years. They first met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016. Asghari is a model, actor, and fitness instructor.

After her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, a judge granted the singer the power to sign her own documents, a right owned by her father for 13 years prior.

Around six months later, she married Asghari in a small ceremony at her California home in front of around 60 guests, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore.