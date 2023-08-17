Britney Spears breaks silence amid Sam Asghari split rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has made her first public comments since reports emerged of a split from her husband Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday (16 August), it was reported that the pop star and model/actor were separating after just over a year of marriage.

Asghari, 29, is thought to have moved out of their shared home, with a source claiming: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

The Independent has contacted Spears and Asghari’s representatives for comment.

Late on Wednesday, the “Womanizer” singer shared a post to Instagram that informed fans of her plans for the near future.

“Buying a horse soon!!!” she began her caption on a photo of herself riding a chestnut horse on a sandy beach. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

After noting that she was finding it hard to make a choice between animals, Spears continued by wondering whether she should join in on the Barbie trend by dressing as Margot Robbie’s doll character.

“Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar.”

Since Spears’ Instagram account doesn’t allow for comments on her posts, her followers have not been able to share their thoughts with her.

Elsewhere on her Instagram page, Spears’ most recent image with Asghari was posted on 22 June. In the picture, the couple are back to back while grinning.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly commented on the divorce rumours.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Getty)

On Asghari’s Instagram page, a video post from four weeks ago shows him also riding a horse on a beach with Spears in the background.

In June, he shared previously unseen footage from his and Spears’s 9 June 2022 nuptials to mark one year of marriage.

He posted a video montage of various moments from their wedding day on his Instagram Stories, which showed Spears getting transported to the ceremony in a carriage adorned with flowers and exchanging their vows in front of a garden wall surrounded by pink and white roses.

Asghari first shared a photo of the couple holding up their left hands to show off their rings in a car and wrote: “Happy one year to me and my better half.”