Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Asghari has given fans a look at previously unseen footage of his and Britney Spears’ wedding day to mark their first anniversary.

He posted a video montage of various moments from their wedding day on his Instagram Stories, which showed Spears, 41, getting transported to the ceremony in a carriage adorned with flowers and exchanging their vows in front of a garden wall surrounded by pink and white roses.

The Iranian-American model, 29, first shared a photo of the couple holding up their left hands to show off their rings in a car and wrote: “Happy one year to me and my better half.”

His next post featured clips from their happy day, which took place on 9 June 2022 in Los Angeles in front of around 60 guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez.

Spears wore a wedding dress designed by her friend Donatella Versace, who was also present for the nuptials.

Asghari’s caption read: “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary, my love.”

His sweet post comes after Spears reportedly deleted her Instagram account again, just before the day of their anniversary. The singer previously deleted her account in January, explaining that she did so because “there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy”.

After Spears deleted her account earlier this year, some fans allegedly sent police to her house to perform a wellness check, which she said took “things a little too far” and was an invasion of her privacy.

Sam Asghari shared previously unseen clips from his and Britney Spears’ wedding last year (Instagram/Sam Asghari)

Her account remains unavailable on Instagram at the time of writing and no explanation has been made for why she deleted it. The Independent has contacted a representative of Spears for comment.

It is understood that none of Spears’ family members attended the wedding, which took place seven months after her controversial conservatorship came to an end after 13 years.

Sam Asghari shared clips from his and Britney Spears’ wedding last year (Instagram/Sam Asghari)

The pop star regained all her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators including her father Jamie Spears. He was suspended as conservator on 29 September after a judge said the legal situation became “untenable”.

According to People, Spears “walked herself down the aisle” at the ceremony, with a source adding that she “looked absolutely stunning” and “cried happy tears at some moments”.

Another source said: “It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning. She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam.”