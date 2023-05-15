Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Asghari has defended Britney Spears against the “disgusting” people trying to “tell her story” since she was freed of her conservatorship in 2021.

Spears’s husband, 29, took to Instagram to call out those who “went and told her story like it was theirs”.

“The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much,” Asghari began the video.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

He continued: “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she’s free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that.”

Asghari’s remarks appeared to be in reference to the newest documentary from TMZ called Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which will investigate the singer’s controversial conservatorship.

The special premieres on Monday (15 May) in the US.

His comments also come amid speculation that the pair’s marriage is facing difficulties, per TMZ sources.

Spears and Asghari got married in June 2022, months after the singer was freed from her 13-year involuntary conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008.

During that time, her affairs and finances were controlled by her conservator, who, for the majority of that time, was her father, Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship ended in November 2021 amid a high-profile legal battle, with a campaign of public support – dubbed the #FreeBritney movement – championing her efforts.