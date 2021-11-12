Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been ended after 13 years by a judge in California.

Judge Brenda J Penny gave Spears back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life since 2008.

The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Spears was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely and all parties in the case will meet at a future date to resolve any remaining financial issues in the case.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge that a “safety net” would be put in place for the star’s personal and financial care.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Mr Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

“This is a monumental day for Britney Spears.”

And he added: “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”Judge Penny had suspended the entertainer’s father, Jamie Spears, as conservator on 29 September saying that the legal situation had become “untenable.”

The judge’s decision is the culmination of the “#FreeBritney” movement, which has publicly supported her desire to regain control of her own affairs.

In June, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Following that hearing, Spears was allowed for the first time to pick her own legal representation, and brought onboard former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, accompanied by the caption “FREEDOM.”

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” Mr Asghari wrote.