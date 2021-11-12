Britney Spears news - live: Conservatorship over singer formally ended after 13 years
Follow below for the latest updates as singer’s court hearing enters final day
Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.
The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.
In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.
Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”
It is not clear whether Ms Spears, 39, will take part in the hearing. Fans who have demanded her release from the conservatorship will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.
Judge Brenda Penny made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the "toxic environment" made the move necessary. "The current situation is untenable," the judge added.
Britney’s fans react: ‘Freedom at last!’
It’s safe to say that Britney’s fans all over the globe are overjoyed with the news - especially those from the #FreeBritney movement who have been campaigning for her release from the conservatorship for years.
Many outside the court have been releasing pink confetti – pink being the colour of the #FreeBritney movement – in celebration.
You can see some of the joyous reaction here:
Britney Spears is free after 13 years - full report
Here is our full report on what happened in LA today as Judge Brenda Penny ruled to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship with immediate effect.
Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship ended after 13 years
Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been ended after 13 years by a judge in California.
Britney Spear’s fiancé reacts: ‘Britney is free!’
Britney Spear’s fiancé Sam Asghari has reacted to news that her conservatorship has finally ended.
“History was made today. Britney is Free!” he posted on Instagram.
He shared it alongside a photo of the word “freedom” on a bright pink background – the colour of the #FreeBritney movement.
You can see it here:
After 13 years, the conservatorship is officially over
After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended.
At at hearing in LA this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect.
Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation.
Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Ms. Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship. She went on to say: “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”
A conservator will continue to work to settle “ongoing financial concerns related to the case” (via The New York Times) for an interim period but the conservatorship is “effective today...thereby terminated,” according to Judge Penny.
There were cheers outside the court in Los Angeles as supporters became aware of the judge’s decision, which was made following a 30 minute hearing.
Spears will now have a say in controlling her own finances and has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
Spear’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart is still pushing for Spear’s father Jamie, and the estate’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to be investigated for financial mismanagement.
Breaking: Britney’s conservatorship has officially ended
Britney’s conservatorship is officially over.
Judge Brenda Penny has freed Spears from her longstanding conservatorship that’s lasted for 13 years.
More to follow...
Famous fans of Britney’s share support
Famous fans of Britney Spears are also sharing their support for the musician as the result in her ongoing conservatorship case is eagerly awaited.
Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney” while Jedward are outside the court in LA with the #FreeBritney fans. Earlier in the day, the pair sang a mash up of “Scream and Shout” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with altered lyrics urging the court to “Free Britney”.
Courtney Love also shared her empathy with Spears, recalling her own past lawsuits and how they made her feel. “Lawyers speaking of me publicly with such contempt, lying with such audacity, each suit designed to enrich them and strip me of any credibility, reputation, agency,” she wrote.
You can see some of the support Britney’s received here:
Fans outside the court face an anxious wait
Britney’s fans are gathered in large numbers outside the court house now with all waiting for news on whether her 13 year long conservatorship will finally come to an end today.
Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, arrived at court just before the hearing was set to begin at 1:30 PT. Spears was not in attendance with her lawyer.
The hearing is closed, meaning no reports will emerge until after the judge has ruled. There are also reports that the court is monitoring social media use to ensure nobody tweets from inside the court room. Until the result comes through, fans are nervously waiting for news outside the court.
Fans have reportedly already planned a “Freedom Party” in West Hollywood later this evening if the verdict goes Britney’s way.
You can see some of the scenes from outside the court here:
The hearing is now underway
The hearing has now begun at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles with Judge Brenda Penny presiding over matters.
The hearing is closed, with reports that nobody is allowed out of the court room while the hearing is ongoing.
We will share updates as soon as they arrive from the court.
Britney Spears’ lawyer has arrived at court
Britney Spear’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart has just arrived at court ahead of the hearing which is set to begin shorty.
He waved to fans of the #FreeBritney movement ahead of walking into the court house. Britney Spears didn’t appear to be with him, suggesting she won’t be in attendance as many had wondered prior to the hearing.
You can see footage of the moment here:
At the last hearing in September Rosengart praised the #freeBritney movement and their role in helping to bring Jamie Spears’ role in the conservatorship to a suspension.
He said outside of court: “It’s been a lot of hard work, it’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud,” he said.
“I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.”
