Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided

Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.

The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.

In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.

Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”

It is not clear whether Ms Spears, 39, will take part in the hearing. Fans who have demanded her release from the conservatorship will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.

Judge Brenda Penny made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the "toxic environment" made the move necessary. "The current situation is untenable," the judge added.