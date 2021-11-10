Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that Britney Spears discovered her sister’s pregnancy in the press as she was banned from telling her.

In an excerpt from her new memoir,Things I Should Have Said, seen by People, Jamie Lynn wrote that her father Jamie Spears did not respond well after learning in 2007 that she was pregnant at the age of 16.

Jamie Lynn, who was at the time starring in Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, said that there was “a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved” when the news broke, adding: “The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

She said that her family and management pulled her out of school and took her phone away and that Britney wasn’t told because her team were “concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy”.

Jamie Lynn said that her sister didn’t learn about her pregnancy until the article was released. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers,” she said.

Shed said that, as a result, “daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible”.

Jamie also claimed that she was told that having her child would “kill your career” and that she was pressured towards having an abortion, which she did not do.

The announcement of Jamie Lynn’s book was originally met with controversy, after it was originally titled I Must Confess, a lyric from Britney’s hit song “...Baby One More Time”.

Spears responded by suggesting that she was unhappy at her sister attempting to capitalise on her success, revealing she was also upset when Jamie Lynn covered her songs at a music awards ceremony.

As it was announced that the book had changed its title in October, Britney appeared to poke fun at her sister on Instagram.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option 1, ‘S***, I really don’t know’... Option 2… ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!”

It comes after another post that appeared to comment on Britney’s relationship with her sister, following her remark that her “so-called support system” had “hurt her deeply”.