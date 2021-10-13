Britney Spears shades sister Jamie Lynn over book title change

Britney Spears appeared to poke fun at her sister on Instagram this week, after Jamie Lynn Spears changed the title of her forthcoming memoir.

Jamie Lynn’s book, announced earlier this year, was originally titled I Must Confess, which is a lyric from Britney’s hit song “...Baby One More Time”.

However, following a backlash, her publisher said the title and cover had been “erroneously released”.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” publishers Worthy said in a statement.

A week after the incident, Britney appeared to suggest she was unhappy at her sister attempting to capitalise on her success, revealing she was upset when Jamie Lynn covered her songs at a music awards ceremony.

On Monday 11 October, Jamie Lynn then revealed her memoir will instead be called Things I Should Have Said. It is scheduled for release on 18 January 2022.

Less than 24 hours after her post, Britney – who has become more vocal in her criticisms of her family in recent months – shared a photo on Instagram along with a caption announcing she intends to release her own book.

“Great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option 1, “S***, I really don’t know”... Option 2… “I really care what people think” !!!!”

“What do you guys think?” she asked her fans.

“THE SHADE,” one wrote in response to Britney’s post.

It comes after another post that appeared to comment on Britney’s relationship with her sister, following her remark that her “so-called support system” had “hurt her deeply”

Britney has been celebrating after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship that has controlled her business and personal affairs for the last 13 years.

She is now waiting for a second hearing that will decide whether the conservatorship can be ended for good.