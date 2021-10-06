Britney Spears calls out family as she shares ‘sister’ image on Instagram

Britney Spears has called out her family for their handling of their conservatorship, as she thanked her lawyer for helping to “change her life”.

The pop star scored a major legal victory last month after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his role overseeing her business affairs.

Spears, 39, has been fighting to end the conservatorship that has controlled her business and personal life for the past 13 years.

She has been supported by her mother, Lynne, over the last year. Her sister, Jamie Lynn, has previously hit back at claims she has failed to support Spears over the controversial legal arrangement.

Sharing a picture of a woman swimming to assist her friend, who is shown unconscious on a mattress underwater, Spears wrote: “This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry .. she's saving her divine feminine sister!”

Appearing to refer to the gruelling work schedule she underwent while her work and personal life was controlled by her father, she added: “I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months... no car... no phone... no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off ... I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!”

In July, Spears appeared to lash out at her sister as she said she had been upset when Jamie Lynn performed her songs during an awards show in 2017.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!” she wrote at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!”

While her latest dig at her family did not call out any individuals, Spears did single out her new lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, for praise.

“If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship' ... probably thinking you're different so they can f*** with you!’ she wrote.

“Thankfully I found an amazing attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has helped change my life!”

Following the suspension of Jamie Spears from his role as conservator, expectations are high that the arrangement could be terminated by the end of the year.

Spears announced she was engaged to her long-term partner Sam Asghari, 27, in a post last month.

After the news that her father had been suspended, Spears shared a celebratory video on Instagram of her flying a plane with Ashgari, writing in the caption that she was “on Cloud Nine”.

Additional reporting by Press Association