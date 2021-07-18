Britney Spears has criticised her sister in a furious uncensored Instagram post explaining why she’s on a touring hiatus.

Days after fans believe the singer “shaded” Jamie Lynn, 30, for publicly commenting on her conservatorship battle, despite “never showing up” when she needed her, Spears name-checked her in a follow-up post.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote.

“I’ve done that for the past 13 years ... I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand.”

Spears suggested that, due to the conservatorship, she has been denied the chance to put “remixes of my songs” and “new music in my show for MY fans” for years.

Zoning in on Jamie Lynn, she added: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!

“This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”

Britney Spears hits out at sister Jamie Lynn in angry Instagram post about her (instagram @britneyspears)

Spears’ post come after her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, shared a social media message seemingly in support of her.

Jamie Lynn wrote: “Dear Lord, Can we end this bulls*** once and for all. Amen.”

Spears has had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances controlled by the conservatorship since 2008.

On Wednesday (14 July), judge Brenda Penny gave Spears permission to choose a new attorney to represent her after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.

Responding to the news, the “Toxic” singer said that she feels “blessed” and shared a video of herself doing cartwheels to Instagram. She thanked fans for their support in the post’s caption.