Britney Spears has said that she feels “blessed” and full of “gratitude” after the judge in her conservatorship case approved the singer hiring her own lawyer.

Appearing in court for the second time in a month on Wednesday (14 July), judge Brenda Penny gave Spears permission to choose a new attorney to represent her after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.

It is the first time the pop star has been allowed a say in her own legal representation since 2008.

Following the hearing, the “Toxic” singer shared a video to Instagram as she rode a horse and did cartwheels in her garden while KT Tunstall’s song “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” played, thanking her fans for their support in the post’s caption.

“Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!!” Spears wrote.

“New with real representation today... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me [to] be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!

“Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today!!!!” she ended the post, adding the hashtag: “#FreeBritney.”

This is seemingly Spears’s first time using the hashtag for the fan campaign to end her conservatorship on social media, with her boyfriend Sam Asghari commenting: “Internet is about to explode #freebritney.”

Ariana Grande also commented on Spears’s post, writing: “YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, an emotional Spears said that she wanted to press charges against her father Jamie, accusing him of “conservatorship abuse” and adding: “I want an investigation into my dad.”

US Rep Matt Gaetz appeared with Spears supporters outside the courtroom, and called Jamie “a d***”.

“He should not be making any more decisions regarding his daughter, she is nearly 40 years old,” Gaetz said.