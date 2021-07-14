Britney Spears court case – live: Conservatorship talks continue after bombshell testimony
Hearing taking place three weeks after Spears’s long address to judge
Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is heading back to court, three weeks after the singer condemned the system in a statement to a judge.
The hearing is taking place this Wednesday (14 July) in Los Angeles and will focus on handling the aftermath of Spears’s remarks.
In the weeks since her statement to the court, Spears’s court-appointed attorney has resigned, and the estate management company that was meant to oversee her finances has withdrawn from the conservatorship.
Spears isn’t expected to speak at today’s hearing, although she may participate in some form, since she has sought to pick her own attorney.
Follow the court hearing as it happens with our live blog:
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with 25 civil rights and disability rights organisations, have filed an amicus brief with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in support of Britney Spears’ right to select her own attorney for her conservatorship proceedings.
The document, filed on Monday (12 July), sets out: “the importance of ensuring that a conservatee can select her own lawyer, where, as here, she has expressed a desire and an ability to do so.”
Spears hasn’t posted about today’s hearing on social media, although she has been active on Instagram lately.
The singer’s most recent Instagram post, which she shared on Tuesday, consists in a series of photos of herself along with three shoe emoji:
Following the court hearing on 23 June, Spears addressed her fans in an Instagram post.
“I apologise for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years,” she wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped.”
Spears has reportedly secured a new attorney as part of her efforts to end the conservatorship.
Mathew Rosengart is expected to appear remotely during today’s hearing.
Rosengart, who also represents other celebrities including Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, and Steven Spielberg, is expected to argue that it is Spears’s constitutional right to choose her own lawyer:
On 23 June, Britney Spears denounced the conservatorship that has ruled over her life and finances for more than a decade.
Her statement has caused ripples. In the weeks since Spears spoke to the court, her court-appointed attorney has resigned, and the estate management company that was meant to oversee her finances has withdrawn from the conservatorship.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today’s court hearing regarding Britney Spears’s conservatorship.
