Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is heading back to court, three weeks after the singer condemned the system in a statement to a judge.

The hearing is taking place this Wednesday (14 July) in Los Angeles and will focus on handling the aftermath of Spears’s remarks.

In the weeks since her statement to the court, Spears’s court-appointed attorney has resigned, and the estate management company that was meant to oversee her finances has withdrawn from the conservatorship.

Spears isn’t expected to speak at today’s hearing, although she may participate in some form, since she has sought to pick her own attorney.

