Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has asked a court to “listen to the wishes of her daughter” when it comes to the singer’s conservatorship.

Lynne Spears filed the request on Tuesday as an “interested party and mother of the conservatee [Britney Spears]”, as reflected in a court document published by Deadline.

During a court hearing on 23 June, Britney Spears denounced the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances for more than a decade.

Tuesday’s filing describes the singer’s court address as a “very courageous showing” in which Britney Spears “appeared by phone and spoke for almost 25 minutes, baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests”.

Lynne Spears is asking the court to allow her daughter to “hire her own private legal counsel” or to appoint “a private attorney of [Britney Spears]’s choosing”.

Also on Tuesday, Britney Spears’s court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III filed documents to resign from the conservatorship, requesting that the court appoint a new attorney for the singer.

He said his resignation would become effective as soon as that new attorney was selected.

At the 23 June hearing, Ingham said that Britney Spears had not asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship, but said he expected she might do so soon. In her remarks critical of Ingham, Spears said during the hearing that she hadn’t known she could file such a petition, and she still has not.

The Associated Press contributed to this report