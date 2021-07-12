Britney Spears sends sister Jamie Lynn ‘box of goodies’ amid ‘death threats’

Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed her sister Britney sent her a “box of goodies” for her children, after begging the pop star’s fans to cease sending her death threats.

Earlier this month, the former Zoey 101 star addressed a backlash over her silence amid her older sister’s ongoing conservatorship battle, and asked fans to “stop with the death threats” against her.

The pair’s relationship has come under speculation after Spears said in an open court testimony on 23 June that she wished to “sue [her] family” for orchestrating her conservatorship – a legal order which has controlled her personal and professional decisions for 13 years. Spears did not specify which family members she wanted to sue.

On Sunday (11 July), Jamie Lynn indicated that the sisters were still in touch, after publishing a photograph to her Instagram Story showing a box of plush toys reportedly sent to her children by the star.

“Nothing sweeter than coming home to a box of goodies for my girls from their auntie,” Jamie Lynn captioned the image.

Jamie Lynn also discreetly tagged the image with her older sister’s Instagram handle.

Last month, Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram video that her silence over her sister’s conservatorship should not be taken as support for it.

“If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent, because I support my sister,” the actor and aspiring country singer said.

Spears’s long-time manager Larry Rudolph recently claimed that he intends to step down from his role in accordance with Spears’s wish to “officially retire”.

Spears also admonished “haters” who claimed that a nude photograph she posted of herself to her Instagram may have been a different woman entirely.