Britney Spears planning to ‘officially retire’, longtime manager says

Britney Spears is reportedly voicing her intention to officially retire from her music career, according to her longtime manager.

In a letter published by Deadline, Larry Rudolph – who has represented the pop star since the early days of her career – said he himself was stepping down after being made aware of Spears’s plans.

The note was reportedly addressed to Spears’s father, Jamie, and her caregiver Jodi Montgomery, who are co-conservators of Spears.

“It has been over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph reportedly said.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney‘s request to help manage and assist her with her career.

“And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney‘s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.”

The letter added: “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

The Independent has contacted Spears’s representative for comment.

Rudolph, whose other prominent entertainment clients include Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, had overseen Spears’s career since the mid-Nineties.

Spears has not been seen on stage since 2018 and has said she will not perform again until her father is removed from her controversial conservatorship.

Following her dramatic testimony at open court in Los Angeles as she appeals to have her conservatorship removed, she has been spending time on holiday in Maui with her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari.

In her first public statement since her explosive courtroom testimony on Wednesday (24 June), the pop star said she had “pretended like everything was ok” for years because “I was embarrassed to share what happened to me”.

Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship that controls her life and career, describing it as “abusive”.

She also revealed the court-ordered arrangement requires her to use a birth control device and prevents her from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She called on the judge to end it without the need for further medical assessment and fiercely criticised her father, Jamie, who has overseen much of her life for the last 13 years.