Jamie Lynn Spears has said that she has received death threats amid Britney Spears’s highly publicised conservatorship battle.

The former Zoey 101 star has been met with backlash from fans for initially not speaking out over her sister’s long-running conservatorship, which has controlled the singer’s money and affairs since 2008.

Jamie Lynn broke her silence on Instagram earlier this week, stating: “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place or it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

On 23 June, Spears appeared in open court for the first time in the 13 years of the conservatorship and called for her father – her conservator – to “be in jail”.

Jamie Lynn assured fans: “I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after… note that.”

In the wake of her earlier Instagram statement, however, the 30-year-old has since asked people to “stop with the death threats”.

The actor wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday (2 July): “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children – JLS.”

(Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn has two children, one aged 13 years old who she shares with her ex-partner Case Aldridge, and another aged three with her current husband Jamie Watson.

Spears spoke out against her conservatorship in the wake of a number of documentaries about the subject, including Framing Britney Spears produced by The New York Times. She claimed that among other things, the agreement forced her to go on a tour when she didn’t want to, and to change her medications. The Grammy Award-winner also alleged that her team does not want her to become pregnant with another child.

Spears became famous at a young age and was hounded by the paparazzi, tabloids and TV interviewers until she had a public breakdown, famously shaving her head in 2007.

Fans had maintained the #FreeBritney movement for years, until more recently documentary makers re-examined her circumstances and showed it in a more sympathetic light, fuelling greater public pressure for an end to the conservatorship arrangement.