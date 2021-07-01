Iggy Azalea has come out in support of her former collaborator Britney Spears and claimed the singer’s father Jamie once made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The “Fancy” singer has alleged that Jamie, who is his daughter’s co-conservator, had her sign an NDA before the two stars performed their song “Pretty Things” together at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Azalea claimed that she has “personally witnessed the same behaviour” that Britney alleged in her shocking court testimony last week.

Britney’s revelations included that she was allegedly put on Lithium after wanting to pull out of performing a show in Las Vegas. She also claimed she wants to get married to her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have more children, but cannot do so because her conservatorship does not allow her to remove her IUD.

Azalea wrote: “Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

Azalea added that she “saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink”.

She continued: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show. Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

The Independent has contacted Jamie Spears’s representatives for comment.

This week, the singer’s father called for an investigation into Britney’s explosive claims around her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

The New York Times detailed paperwork filed by his lawyers on Tuesday (29 June). His attorneys have requested an evidentiary hearing and questioned the actions of Britney’s current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III.