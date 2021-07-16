Jamie Lynn Spears has prayed to “end this bullsh**” following the latest update in Britney Spears’s long-running conservatorship case.

In a cryptic message posted to her Instagram story on Thursday (15 July), the singer’s sister wrote: “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s*** once and for all. Amen.”

While the 30-year-old did not explicitly state what her post was regarding, it came amid the latest update in her sister’s conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday (14 July), judge Brenda Penny gave Spears permission to choose a new attorney to represent her after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.

Responding to the news, the “Toxic” singer said that she feels “blessed” and shared a video of herself doing cartwheels to Instagram. She thanked fans for their support in the post’s caption.

It is the first time the pop star has been allowed a say in her own legal representation since 2008.

The 39-year-old has appointed Matthew Rosengart as her attorney, whose previous clients include Sean Penn, Madonna and Ben Affleck.

Jamie Lynn was previously been met with backlash from fans for initially not speaking out over her sister’s long-running conservatorship, which has controlled the singer’s money and affairs since 2008.

She broke her silence on Instagram on 28 June after Spears appeared in open court on 23 June.

Jamie said: “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place or it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

She continued: “I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

The former Zoey 101 star has since revealed that she has received death threats amid the legal battle.