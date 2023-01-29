Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has opened up about why she recently deleted her Instagram account.

On Thursday (26 January), the 41-year-old singer wrote on Twitter that some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

On Sunday (29 January), the singer posted a Twitter video clip showing her in the gym, confirming she was “alive” and “well”. But she had a message for her critics.

The “Toxic” singer admitted she temporarily left the social media platform because she was getting mocked by people for the videos she had posted of her dancing.

She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy.”

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings,” she explained.

Spears reiterated that she is “sensitive” and that she is still “shocked as hell” that the police arrived at her house after fans allegedly “got worried” after she removed the Instagram account.

“It really was uncalled for,” she continued. “l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

Last month, Spears’s husband Sam Asghari asked fans to respect her privacy after she deactivated her social media accounts.

“Social media can be traumatising,” Asghari wrote in a post shared on his Instagram story.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” Asghari said.

“I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”