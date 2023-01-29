Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masked Singer has unveiled yet another celebrity hiding underneath an extravagant costume.

On Saturday (28 January), Pigeon was revealed to be Katherine Ryan.

The comedian and actor gave a total of three performances in the bird disguise, styled with a cardigan, pearls and a handbag with cats printed on the outside.

Ultimately, the judging panel chose not to keep her in the competition on the latest episode after her rendition of the Cheryl hit, “Fight For This Love”.

Before the unmasking, guesses for Pigeon’s identity included Emily Atack, Gemma Collins and Stacey Solomon.

When Ryan eventually revealed herself, the audience and the judging panel applauded and appeared shocked.

“That accent was so good!” said a stunned Davina McCall, referring to the Canadian comic’s use of a Cockney accent to disguise her own voice.

Discussing the inclusion of a cauliflower and mint sauce in her video package, Ryan said: “There were a few root vegetables, building up to, with the mint sauce, a roast,” which would have been a nod to her work on the Comedy Central show Roast Battle.

Other clues included the word “title” spelt out in breadcrumbs, as a reference to her Netflix miniseries The Duchess, as well as nods to driving being a hint about her providing the voiceover for All Star Driving School.

Katherine Ryan is Pigeon on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Ryan was around eight months pregnant with her third child while performing as Pigeon, and she joked that she had “a baby’s foot on my lung at all times”.

As part of the highly secretive nature of the programme, Ryan was not allowed to tell her 12-year-old daughter Violet about her involvement.

However, the comedian recorded her daughter’s reaction when watching The Masked Singer at home.

“Obviously, I knew this the whole time!” Violet said, adding, “Why would you lie, you said you weren’t lying! I knew it!”

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 4 February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.