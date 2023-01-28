Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pamela Anderson’s ex has left her an eye-watering sum in his will – despite being together for just 12 days.

The Baywatch actor, 55, has known film producer Jon Peters, 77, since 1989, but the pair decided to wed in 2020.

However, the marriage, which Anderson said was never legally binding, lasted for just under two weeks.

In news that might prove surprising to Anderson, Peters has revealed he has left the TV star a fortune of $10m in his will.

Speaking to Variety about his ex, who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Peters said: “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10m (£8.1m) in my will. And she doesn’t even know that.”

He continued: “Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Peters has produced hit films including 1976 film A Star is Born, which starred his partner at the time, Barbra Streisand, Rain Man (1988) and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (20130).

According to the outlet, Anderson said that Peters “has been a huge influence on my life”, adding: “I love him to death.”

At the time of the marriage, Anderson said that the couple “understand and respect each other” and “love each other without conditions”.

However, in a statement shared on her Twitter account, the actor later described their wedding ceremony as “a bizarre lunch”, stating the marriage certificate was never filed.

Film producer Jon Peters (Getty Images)

The actor, who played CJ Parker in Baywatch, has two children with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Speaking about Pam & Tommy, a miniseries based on their relationship in the 1990s, Anderson said she felt “violated” by the show, asking: “How are they allowed to do that?”J

However, she said it wasn’t lead star Lily James’s “fault” for accepting the role.

James previously said she personally contacted Anderson in an attempt to speak to her before filming began.

Pamela, A Love Story will be available to stream on Netflix from 31 January. Find The Independent’s review here.