Pamela Anderson has explained why she “keeps getting married”.

The former Baywatch star, who played CJ Parker in the 1990s series, has had six marriages in the last 28 years.

Anderson famously wedded Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with whom she has two children, in 1995. They divorced in 1998, but have remained friends.

Eight years later, the actor married musician Kid Rock, which was her first in a series of short-lived marriages.

After divorcing him the following year, she went on to marry professional poker play Rick Salomon twice – once in 2007, and again in 2014, Each of their marriages lasted for one year.

Anderson’s shortest marriage came in 2020 when she married her longtime friend, the film producer Jon Peters.

Despite the fact their relationship lasted for just 12 days, Peters recently revealed he has decided to leave his ex $10m in his will, something he claimed Anderson didn’t know.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s latest – and, in her own words, “worst” – marriage was in 2020, when she wedded Dan Hayhurst, a builder she hired to work on the renovation of her childhood home. They divorced in 2022.

Speaking about her multiple marriages in a new interview, Anderson said: “I know I keep getting married, but I just wanted to recreate a family for my kids.”

She told The Times: “But I also would not allow anyone to abuse me and didn’t want my kids to think it was OK. And so that was always my red line, when I felt like they were witnessing me being treated badly – because they cannot learn to treat women badly.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in 2004 (Getty Images)

“And [as] much as I look like a clown, getting divorced all the time, I can’t let that happen.”

Anderson’s new memoir Love, Pamela and a new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, A Love Story are both released on 31 January.

Find The Independent’s review here.

