Shakira appears to have made another jab at ex-partner Gerard Piqué, just days after the footballer went Instagram official with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

The former professional footballer shared an intimate selfie with Marti on his social media account on Wednesday (25 January), seven months after splitting from Shakira.

The uncaptioned post, which is Piqué’s first of Marti on his page, comes just weeks after Shakira released her new song and breakup anthem, “BZRP Music Session #53”.

Piqué, 35, and Shakira, 45, announced their separation in June 2022 after more than a decade together. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.

In the diss track, produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, Shakira sang: “The lyrics include the lines: “I’m worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casino.”

Days later, Piqué was filmed arriving to work driving a Renault Twingo, in what appears to be a deliberate response to Shakira’s song.

The Spanish athlete then went public with Marti, who is reportedly employed by Piqué’s events company Kosmos, after the split was announced.

On Friday (27 January), in what appears to be her latest response to the breakup, Shakira posted a video of her dancing to a remix of her breakup anthem, captioned: “Women don’t cry anymore, they dance merengue!”

Merengue is a type of music and dance originating in the Dominican Republic, which has become a popular genre throughout Latin America.

In the comments, Shakira’s fans and followers offered words of support, with many speculating that the post was an indirect response to Piqué’s recent Instagram post with Marti.

“Brazil is with you Shakira!!!,” wrote one person, adding: “Who is Clara [sic].”

In another supportive message, a fan wrote: “Shakira live your life and do not allow sadness and pain to continue dragging you to the already irreversible; rather move forward with your successes and building a stronger future full of joys

One person criticised the musician: “Is this what you want your kids to see when they grow up? :( is completely unnecessary these kinds of direct hints”.

Others, however, echoed Shakira’s message: “Women don’t cry anymore, women reinvent ourselves, we grow up”.