Gerard Piqué has responded jokingly to his ex-partner Shakira following their split.

The Colombian musician, 45, split from the former Barcelona footballer, 35, in June 2022.

The singer caused a stir last week with her latest song, featuring lyrics that appear to target her ex.

In a new track produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, Shakira seemed to take aim at her former partner of 11 years.

The lyrics include the lines: “I’m worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casino.”

In a video posted to Twitter over the weekend, Piqué was filmed driving into a car park in a Renault Twingo car, as he reportedly arrived for work in Barcelona.

The car, which retails from £7,985, seemed to be a deliberate response to Shakira’s latest song.

Elsewhere in “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer refers Piqué’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23.

The lyric: “I’m worth two of 22” may refer to the age of Chia Marti, currently 23, who is rumoured to have begun seeing the footballer when she would have been 22.

Shakira appears to make another reference to Chia Marti in the lyric: “She has the name of a good person / It’s clearly not what it sounds like.”

The Spanish word for “clearly”, “claramente”, is used here as an apparent pun on Clara Chia Marti, with Shakira articulating the word to emphasise this.

Within the first 24 hours of the release of “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, the song broke YouTube records by amassing 63 million views.

On 1 January, Shakira welcomed in the new year by sharing a cryptic message to fans about “heartache”.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the singer wrote. “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.

“The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.”

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside... there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of [them],” Shakira told Elle magazine in September.

She said at the time that the breakup felt like a “bad dream”.

Shakira and Piqué, who dated for 11 years, share two children, Sasha and Milan.

Piqué has not yet formally responded to the new song. The Independent has contacted a representative for comment.