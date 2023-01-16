Artist uses a tampon to recreate Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An artist has created a mini version of the outfit Heidi Klum wore at the Golden Globes - using a tampon and tinfoil.

Angelica Hicks has shared many recreations of celebrities’ show-stopping outfits on Instagram, where she boasts over 131,000 followers.

In a recent video, she documented the process of making Klum’s silver sequin mini dress look at the 80th annual awards ceremony last Tuesday. She paired the outfit with a silver choker and heels and a purple feather boa.

To start creating her replica, Hicks put a small piece of foil on the body of a blonde Barbie doll. She then cut up the foil and used it as a choker, before using duct tape to make shoes.

For the final part of the look, Hicks took out a tampon and dipped it into some purple eyeshadow, She wrapped the tampon around the doll, to recreate Klum’s boa.

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to repost Hick’s video on her own Instagram and praised the artist, writing: “Wow I love you @angelicahicks and I love your recreation of my @kevingermanier look for @goldenglobes BRAVO 🤍”

In the comments of Hicks’ post, many of her viewers also applauded and poked fun at her idea to use a tampon for the dress.

“The tampon really made this for me,” one wrote, while another said: “Nice!! Quite relieved her scarf wasn’t Red… phew.”

A third wrote: “The Tampon… you are creative and brilliant.”

Other Instagram users praised her skills, in general, at recreating outfits, one of which wrote: “You’re scary good at this.”

“Looks like a sequinned Betty Flintstone,” another said. “Great as usual !!!”

Along with Klum’s dress, Hicks posed in and made a replica of the gown worn by Selena Gomez at this year’s Golden Globes. For the outfit, she used a black mini dress and shawl to remake the long dress. She also took a purple t-shirt, stuffing from a pillow, and a piece of cloth to recreate the outfit’s long, puffy sleeves.

Last month, Klum also praised Hicks on Instagram when she recreated the model’s white dress, which she wore at the Avatar: The Way of Water, out of plastic wrap. In addition to using plastic wrap, Hicks put clear tape on top of a pair of black heels, before pushing her hair back to match Klum’s red carpet hairstyle.

The Independent contacted Angelia for comment.