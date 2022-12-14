Heidi Klum praises artist who used saran wrap to recreate her Avatar red carpet dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has applauded an artist for recreating her white dress, which she wore at the Avatar: The Way of Water, out of saran wrap.

The 49-year-old model posed in a one-shoulder, sheer gown by Lever Couture on Monday, while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere. Klum paired her ruffled dress, which had thigh-bearing slit and train, with clear heels. She also had hair down and slicked back.

Klum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video by artist Angelic Hicks, as she recreated the model’s look. In the clip, Hicks could be seen putting clear tape on top of a pair of black heels, before pushing her hair back to match Klum’s red carpet hairstyle.

She then took out a container of saran wrap and ripped pieces of it out, before wrapping it around her body. Hicks continued to rip pieces of the wrap and put it on, in order to replicate the different aspects of Klum’s dress.

Klum went on to praise Hicks’ work in the caption, writing: “Love this.” She also tagged the artists and Leve Coutre in her post.

Hicks reposted the America’s Got Talent judge’s video to her own Instagram story, writing: “Wow thank you queen Heidi!!!”

In the comments of the video, which was initially posted on Hicks’ Instagram, multiple people praised the artist for her creation.

“This is super impressive,” one wrote, while another said: “Nailed it.”

A third person wrote: “Perfection! Literally no need to buy high-end when you can make it at home.”

On her Instagram, Hicks has shared many recreations of celebrity outfits, such as looks worn by Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Most of her outfits are made with household items, including a matching rhinestone crop top and shorts worn by Kardashian. For her look, Hicks used tinfoil to remake the outfit and sprayed white dye in her hair, to replicate the Skims founder’s dyed blonde locks.

For another outfit, Hicks used a white sheet and tissues to recreate a gown that Kerry Washington wore at the Emmy Awards in September.

This isn’t the only artist who has gone viral on social media for reinventing celebrity looks. In July, TikTok star Corey O’Brien used pieces of foil to remake Nicole Kidman’s silver Balenciaga look at the brand’s couture show in Paris.

In May, O’Brien also used a $12 Forever 21 dress to replicate the famous Marilyn Monroe dress first worn when she sang to President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday and later worn by Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala.

The Independent has contacted Hicks for comment.