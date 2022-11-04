Heidi Klum transformed fellow America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell into her incredible Halloween worm with the help of an Instagram filter.

The supermodel, known for her extravagant spooky costumes, dressed as a rain worm for her annual Halloween bash.

During filming for the talent show, Klum let her colleague see what he'd look like in the costume.

“You know what's weird? You spent 12 hours getting into that costume while... I can do this in three seconds," fellow judge Howie Mandel said after trying the filter himself.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.