Heidi Klum reveals how she went to the bathroom in worm costume

Heidi Klum has revealed how she managed to use the bathroom while dressed in her worm Halloween costume.

The supermodel - who is known for her elaborate spooky costumes - was barely recognisable in a head-to-toe prosthetic outfit.

Going to the bathroom was not easy, Klum explained to Page Six, but she "made it happen."

"A lot of it has to come off... As Tim Gunn would say, ‘Make it work,’” she added.

