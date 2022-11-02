Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are expressing their amusement over Heidi Klum keeping her worm face on at her Halloween party after changing out of the full costume.

The 49-year-old model made headlines on Monday after she dressed up as an earthworm at her annual star-studded party in New York City. Her look consisted of a full-body worm costume, completed with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose, mouth, and feet were visible in the outfit.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also complemented her costume by dressing up as a fisherman with a bloody eye. However, she didn’t keep her large outfit at the party all night. In fact, she went on to take iconic outfit off to reveal her second look, a sheer bodysuit that had rhinestones on it.

Klum, who is notably referred to as the Queen of Halloween, still opted to keep part of her costume on, as she posed in her prosthetic face and worm makeup, while wearing the bodysuit.

On Twitter, multiple fans have praised Klum for keeping her worm face on when wearing her glamorous outfit.

“Heidi Klum taking off the rest of her work costume to reveal a sequined bodysuit but leaving the worm face on is so hysterical,” one wrote.

“The award for best Halloween costume goes to Heidi Klum who dressed up as a giant worm!” another added. “Se shed her worm skin to reveal a sheer spangly body suit...BUT SHE KEPT HER WORM FACE ON! I salute you, Heidi Klum!”

Many people emphasised how much they admire the model’s dedication to her Halloween costume.

“Ok but wait. This takes it [to the] next level,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added: “Amazing. You can take the girl outta the worm but ya can’t take the worm outta the girl.”

While at her party on Monday, Klum opened up about her elaborate costume and explained how she planned to use the bathroom when wearing it.

“A lot of it has to come off,” she toldPage Six, referring to the costume’s prosthetics. “When I gotta go, I’ll have to de-strap and just make it happen somehow.”

According to Vogue, it took the model two years to come up with her worm costume. This year also marked the return of Klum’s annual Hallween parties, after they were on a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

“I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar,” she said. “Because it is Halloween, you need the creepy factor, also a bit gross and disgusting.”