Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni addresses criticism over their lingerie photoshoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Leni Klum has shared her opinion on the lingerie campaign she starred in with her mother Heidi Klum after the pair sparked criticism with the photoshoot.

The 18-year-old model addressed some of the critical responses to the campaign during an interview with Page Six on Monday while attending her mother’s annual Halloween party. Her comments come two weeks after social media users claimed that it was “a bit weird” to see the 49-year-old model and her daughter pose as the latest ambassadors for lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Speaking to the publication, Leni said she avoids reading any online criticism about her work, before praising the photoshoot.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” she said. “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

Leni then reiterated that, because she avoids looking at the social media commentary, she isn’t aware of the criticisms.

“I just don’t look at it, honestly,” Leni continued. “If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”

The rising model then emphasised how much she enjoyed working on that project, adding: “I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it.”

When Intimissimi shared content from the campaign to its Instagram earlier this month, fans were quick to criticise the duo, with some claiming that it was “off-putting” and “just a bit ick” to see Leni pose in lingerie with her mother.

However, other people defended the mother-daughter duo on the basis that there was “nothing wrong” with the campaign, and that both women are “beautiful and very classy”.

During the celebrity-filled Halloween party, where Heidi was dressed up as a giant worm, Leni also opened up about how much she loves modelling with the America’s Got Talent judge.

“I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,” she told Page Six. “I love shooting with her.”

Last week, Leni also spoke out against the “nepotism baby” stereotype that she’s faced while following in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a model.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had,” she told People about her career thus far. “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, travelling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”