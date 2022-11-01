Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween

The Queen of Halloween has risen again.
Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.
The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.
On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on the floor while he knelt beside her with his arms raised as though in triumph.
Before her big reveal, Klum teased fans with a video of her getting ready for the night but was careful to keep her body and head under wraps.
She shared that the getting ready process began at 11am and expressed how excited she was for this year’s Halloween party after two years off due to Covid-19.
Fans were delighted to see the 49-year-old model bringing her Halloween festivities back with a bang.
One person wrote: “The only reason I care about Halloween is to see what insane s*** Heidi Klum pulls, like year, of course she’s a massive worm, why not.”
“Heidi Klum dressing as a worm is my favourite thing this year,” another said.
“Heidi Klum remains the undefeated queen of Halloween,” a third declared.
The German model’s annual Halloween bash is usually attended by many high-profile celebrities, and this year was no different.
Kim Petras turned up dressed as Krampus, while Klum’s 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum, who attended the party for the first time, transformed herself into Catwoman.
Questlove arrived dressed as an astronaut, while Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and his husband Mark Peacock came as Patsy Stone and Edina Monsoon from Absolutely Fabulous.
Over the Halloween weekend, celebrities have been showing off their elaborate costumes on social media.
Ariana Grande decided to dress as Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Sherri Ann Cabot, in the 2000 mockumentary Best In Show.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian accidentally turned up at Tracee Ellis Ross’ no-costume 50th birthday party as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint and red hair.
See our top picks for the best celebrity 2022 Halloween costumes here.
