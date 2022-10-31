Jennifer Coolidge responds to Ariana Grande dressing up as her for Halloween: ‘F***ing great’
‘We love you!’ Grande sweetly responded to Coolidge’s comment.
Jennifer Coolidge has praised Ariana Grande for her Halloween costume, after the singer portrayed Coolidge’s character in the 2000 mockumentary, Best in Show.
On Instagram over the weekend, Grande and her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies shared a joint post to celebrate Halloween. In the caption, they wrote: “Happy Halloween. We did this in May.”
In one photo, Grande could be seen in a purple coat with her hair in a half-ponytail for her costume as Sherri Ann Cabot, who is portrayed by Coolidge, in Best in Show.
Coolidge praised Grande in the post’s comments and joked about how the “Positions” singer potentially inspired her Halloween costume.
“This is f***ing great,” the 61-year-old actor wrote. “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse.”
Grande then responded to the comment and applauded the Legally Blonde star, writing: “@theofficialjencoolidge we thank you, we love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so.”
Alongside her close friend, Gillies dressed up as Jane Lynch’s character, Christy Cummings, in the 2000 comedy film, which is about the goings-on of owners and their pets in a famous dog show.
The pair’s post also featured clips of them reenacting various scenes from the film, including a confessional interview with Cabot and Cummings. Grande hilariously imitated Coolidge’s iconic voice in the clip.. They performed some other scenes with their friends, who played Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in the film.
Many celebrities went to the comments to compliment the two actors for their sketches and looks.
“Can this get nominated,” Katy Perry wrote, while Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, added: “This is THE GREATEST thing I’ve ever seen in my ENTIRE LIFE! Y’all won HALLOWEEN!!!!!!!! HANDS DOWN!”
“This is the best thing I’ve ever watched on Instagram and I am UNWELL,” singer JoJo wrote. “LOVE. U. BOTH. So much.”
Actor Rumer Willis wrote: “This is f***ing brilliant, you guys win Halloween forever.”
